EXCLUSIVE: Mason Marden Updates His Arizona State Commitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to build up their 2026 recruiting class, as they have already landed 14 commitments in the 2026 class. The Sun Devils will be looking to build their class up even more, but for now, they are in a great spot.
One of the commits that they have gained already is Mason Marden. Marden is a three-star linebacker from Ladue Horton Watkins High School in St. Louis, Missouri.
Marden has a 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame and plenty of talent, as according to 247Sports, he is the 10th highest-rated commit in the class. It is also worth noting that he is the highest-rated linebacker commit in the class and is joined by one other linebacker in the class (Oscar Aguilar).
The talented Sun Devils commit caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to update his commitment and where he currently stands with the Sun Devils.
"It feels amazing," the Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker commit stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "I really love the culture there, and the coaches have been keeping in close contact."
The talented recruit talked more about the commits in the class, and how he it's going for the class as a whole thus far. he also discusses how the future looks.
"I think the class is going very well, and we have more commits coming. There is a lot of momentum."
Building relationships with the staff is quite key. This comes as they look to build a connection before they even reach campus. The best teams have the best connections. Football is a team game for a reason, and the linebacker commit has acknowledged that.
"We all have a group chat, so just overall starting to build relationships with all of the guys and not just one in particular," Marden stated to Sun Devils On SI.
The future Sun Devils linebacker is urging players from his city to see what Arizona State has to offer.
"I was telling a lot of my fellow STL guys to get down to ASU and see what it's all about, and I shared my experience and why I chose it."
What makes his decision even more valuable is the fact that they continue to recruit him even though he is already committed. The best teams in the nation do this, such as Arizona State, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and more.
"I’m pretty comfortable with my decision, and I feel like it’s truly home for me, and they continue to show it even after the commitment."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.