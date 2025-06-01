EXCLUSIVE: Sun Devils Commit Cortavious Tisaby Reassures Arizona State Commitment
The Arizona Sun Devils have many great things going for them as the summer approaches and the fall inches closer. The Sun Devils have put a lot of focus into the recruiting scene as of late, as they have already landed 14 commits in their 2026 recruiting class.
One of the commitments they have already landed in the 2026 recruiting class is Cortavious Tisaby. Tisaby is a 6-foot-7, 305-pound frame from South Oak Cliff High School in Grand Prairie, Texas.
The offensive tackle commit has been committed to the Sun Devils since November 24th, 2024. He has moved inside the top 500 in recruiting ranks according to On3, as he is a three-star commit across the board.
Tisaby recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss where he stands with Arizona State at this stage in his recruitment and commitment to the Sun Devils.
"Being a commit is amazing," Tisaby confirmed to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "You connect with everyone fast, and the coaching staff will make you feel like family even though you aren’t there yet."
The class has been ranked inside the top 15 as they continue to work their way up the recruiting boards. This class has many talented recruits, and Tisaby has recognized that.
"It’s going smooth, we got some dogs, and I can’t wait to go on the journey with these guys, and I'm ready for what the future holds for this class," Tisaby said.
Among those recruits, Tisaby hasn't had a single one with whom he hasn't been able to connect well. He confirms that he has a special connection to all of the commits in the 2026 recruiting class. He does have one specific recruit that is committed that he will feel good playing beside.
"All of them really, when we had the OV weekend, it was really fun to connect with them, and another one is Marques (Uini). He was an All-American when I was, and felt good playing beside him."
Is peer recruiting others to Arizona State a factor for the talented offensive tackle? He believes that others need to know what Coach Dillingham is building at ASU.
"I always have to let people know what Coach Kenny (Dillingham) (Head Coach) is building and what ASU is going to bring to CFB."
There are many schools who will try to contact the talented offensive tackle, but he confirms with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI that he isn't really looking into them, as he is committed to the Sun Devils for a very specific reason.
"I'm not really looking into them, I’m 100% committed, and it’s going to be really hard to beat ASU."
