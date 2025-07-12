The Significance of ASU's Most Recent Recruit
Kenny Dillingham is restocking his 2026 cupboard, and this time he’s adding to his tight end depth.
It’s been a long road for the Sun Devils, as they’ve missed out on key recruits such as Devin Fitzgerald and lost the commitment of four-star wide receiver Nalin Scott, after he flipped to Nebraska.
With a keen sense for theatrics, four-star tight end, Landen Miree kept a small crowd of people on the edge of their seats as he announced his commitment at his high school, Princeton in Cincinnati, Ohio. In front of him, four hats were placed on a table in true signing-day fashion. Arizona State, Washington, Florida State, and Baylor.
As he stated the words, “For the next four years, I’m going to be going to…” he reached for a University of Washington hat. He put it back.
Then a Florida State hat, where he faked putting it on his head. When he put it down, the crowd “ooh’ed” in excitement.
As he put the FSU hat down, he grabbed a Baylor hat — but quickly put it back.
The only hat left was an Arizona State one, which he firmly put on his head as he announced his commitment to the Sun Devils. The crowd erupted in cheers.
After securing Miree’s commitment, a collective sigh of relief resonated throughout the football facilities.
Barring anything unforeseen, Miree is sold on the vision Dillingham was presenting him.
After announcing his commitment, he spoke to a local news station in Cincinnati and gushed over the coaching staff in Tempe.
"Those coaches have been real since the start," Miree said. "And they're real genuine guys. I can talk to them like they're my family."
Dillingham has a thing for picking up tight ends, as he already will be rolling out Chathom Metayer, who is on pace for a career season. Not only that, he has four-star recruit AJ Ia entering his freshman season, as well as Jayden Fortier, who hasn’t seen the field in a year and a half.
Miree is a fascinating prospect because although he specializes at tight end, he has also served as a long snapper for his high school, Princeton, in Cincinnati.
He can serve several purposes on the field, as he’s an exceptional pass catcher who can run quality routes for a kid his size. But what was most impressive was his ability to block.
Watching his sophomore season highlights, there was a point where Miree manhandled someone attempting to rush the quarterback. It seemed effortless to him — and as a sophomore, it was even more impressive.
If he was able to do that as a sophomore, give him a couple of years to grow into a tight end body, and there’s potential for him to be one of the FBS’ premier blocking tight ends.
In a month where ASU has taken hit after hit on the recruiting trail, Miree buying into the vision Dillingham is selling was a much-needed endorsement — and perhaps a sign that the recruiting tide in Tempe is starting to turn.
