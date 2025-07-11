BREAKING: Arizona State Lands Key 2026 Recruit
Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils are back when it comes to taking victories on the recruiting trail.
The program has seemingly bounced back from a frustrating last month that included losing out on prized local prospect Devin Fitzgerald and slipping down national recruiting rankings - as 2026 Cincinnati, Ohio TE Landen Miree has committed to the Sun Devils over Florida State, Baylor and Washington.
While Florida State seemingly caught some momentum late in the process, tight ends coach Jason Mohns secured the deal with his consistent effort.
The recruiting losses extended to national rankings as mentioned above - as other programs were gaining commitments on a large scale while ASU was not quite securing pledges at the volume that they were positively.
The culture, playee development, and improving NIL capabilities appear to be back in full force now, Miree could just be the first of another string of commitments.
From Miree previously discussing the Arizona State staff:
“With Arizona State the relationships between me and the coaches, we’ve been at it for about a year and a half now."
“They’ve been persistent with it the whole way through. They’ve probably been the most real coaches I’ve talked to during this recruitment process.”
Miree is set to join an Arizona State tight end group that had previously produced Jalin Conyers before moving onto All-Big 12 caliber Chamon Metayer.
2025 four star AJ Ia is entering a freshman year in Tempe that he could contribute a significant amount as well despite Metayer's presence.
The tight end position has simply turned into one of the strongest position groups within a program that lacks many 'weak' positions - that is a large reason as to why Arizona State is considered to be in a prime place to repeat as conference champions.
As for the 2025 season that is at hand, the Sun Devils are exactly 50 days away from opening the season against Northern Arizona before hitting the road for a power four battle against Mississippi State.
