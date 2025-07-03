Who Did The Sun Devils Miss On In June?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to land many prospects in the 2026 class, but have also missed on many of their targets.
Here is who they missed on in the month of June.
Who Did The Sun Devils Miss On In June
Landon Barnes - Committed to Ole Miss Rebels
The Arizona State Sun Devils were hopeful to land Barnes, but that was not the case as the four-star prospect committed to the Ole Miss Rebels instead of the Sun Devils. The Sun Devils hosted him in April, which could be a major reason of why he committed to the Rebels after holding off on a commitment decision.
Nalin Scott - Flipped From Arizona State Sun Devils to Nebraska Cornhuskers
This was easily the Arizona State Sun Devils' biggest miss of the cycle thus far, especially in the month of June. He flipped out of nowhere from the Arizona State Sun Devils to a school he committed over originally. That school being the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Georgia high school star will be a great addition to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but also a major miss for the Sun Devils.
Dre Pollard - Committed to Washington Huskies
Pollard committed to the Washington Huskies over the Arizona State Sun Devils. He was a major target for many before he made his decision to commit to the Huskies. This commitment came over the Duke Blue Devils and the Arizona Wildcats as well.
Fameitau Siale - Committed to Michigan State Spartans
Siale committed to the Michigan State Spartans over the Arizona State Sun Devils along with the Washington Huskies, California Golden Bears, and many more. The talented prospect was a huge miss for the Sun Devils, as he is another player that waited entirely too late for the visit to seem to be a game changer in his recruitment.
Mason James - Committed to Washington Huskies
Another player that the Sun Devils lost to the Huskies for. This was an on-going trend as he also plays the same position as Pollard. this will be something that many programs will try to change.
Dakota Dickson - Committed to SMU Mustangs
A big miss on the defensive side of the ball for the Sun Devils. He committed over the Sun Devils and the Ole Miss Rebels, as he joins the Mustangs who are a fellow college football playoff program.
Daylen Sharper - Committed to Stanford Cardinals
Sharper committed extremely early in the month of June and the Sun Devils were right there in his recruitment but couldn't finish the job. Instead, the Stanford Cardinals would win the war over the in-state product.
Jeron Jones - Committed to Washington Huskies
The story of the month as what can go wrong will go wrong for the Sun Devils when battling the Washington Huskies who landed many prospects over Arizona State. Jones is one of the better CB prospects in the country and the Sun Devils missed out big time on the Florida prospect.
Bryce Gilmore - Committed to Arkansas Razorbacks
Gilmore committed early in the cycle. He is one of the better commits in the Arkansas Razorbacks class, as he will be a huge piece protecting their QBs in the future.
