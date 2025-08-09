These Arizona State Offensive Players Are NFL Prospects
The Arizona State Sun Devils are entering year three of the Kenny Dillingham era with extraordinarily high expectations - specifically on the offensive side of the ball.
Jordyn Tyson is a driving force behind the offense being considered among the elite in college football - and is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to the all-around talent on the roster.
ESPN analyst Jordan Reid naming numerous players on that side of the ball that could be playing in the NFL one day.
More on the other potential prospects below:
"Quarterback Sam Leavitt improved weekly, passing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns to only six interceptions. With only 13 career starts entering the season, Leavitt's sample size is still small, but multiple scouts believe he could be the candidate who catapults up draft boards."
"Running back Kanye Udoh transferred from Army, where he finished with 1,117 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season. At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Udoh is a bigger rusher who will attempt to fill the void left by Cam Skattebo."
"Iheanachor is a toolsy blocker who received high grades from multiple scouts because of his upside. Some NFL personnel believe he could be picked as early as Round 2. Guards Kyle Scott and Ben Coleman and tackle Josh Atkins are projected to be drafted on Day 3."
Leavitt has a genuine chance to be a round one draft pick - perhaps as early as next April - behind a strong arm, an incredible display of athleticism on a consistent basis, and showing tangible leadership chops.
Udoh has pro-level talent and has been adjusting nicely into Marcus Arroyo's offense, but the Army transfer must take advantage of the reps he receives.
The offensive line is wildly under-appreciated, as all four returning players truly do have the tangible ability to play at the next level, with Iheanachor being the player with the highest ceiling.
Other players to watch for NFL futures - currently or in the future - are TE Chamon Metayer, TE AJ Ia, RB Kyson Brown, and WR Jaren Hamilton.
One thing is for certain surrounding the 2025 Sun Devils - OC Marcus Arroyo will have ample talent to work with in year two with the program.
