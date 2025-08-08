Projecting Arizona State Offensive Starters Before Depth Chart Release
The 2025 Arizona State football season is right around the corner - the team's trip up north to Camp Tontozona this week signifies just that.
As the season approaches, so does the official release of the depth chart, which will always be of great interest to Sun Devil fans - most starting spots on the offensive side of the ball have already been decided, but there are still spots that are up for grabs.
ASU on SI predicts what the first depth chart will look like ahead of the season opener on August 30:
QB: Sam Leavitt
Leavitt is an absolute shoo-in as the starting quarterback after an incredible 2024 season - there is no competition this time around.
RB: Kyson Brown
The running back race could truly go in any direction, as all three backs have been majorly impressive during fall camp - it does appear as if K. Brown has the upper hand at the moment.
Z: Jordyn Tyson
Tyson is another unquestioned starter - the junior is coming off a massive season in which he was at his best as the regular season was winding down.
Y: Jalen Moss
Moss is a consistent threat as a possession receiver and should slot in nicely as a security blanket for Leavitt.
X: Malik McClain OR Jaren Hamilton
McClain likely has the slight advantage here due to his 6'5" frame, but Hamilton has been so impressive in camp thus far that it might be difficult to deny him a spot in the starting unit.
TE: Chamon Metayer
Metayer is another shoo-in for a role in the starting 11 after being an All-Big 12 selection in 2024, although other players such as Khamari Anderson and AJ Ia are playing their way into time on the field.
OL: Josh Atkins, Jimeto Obigbo, Ben Coleman, Kyle Scott, Max Iheanacor
Four of five starting players on the offensive line return from last season - Obigbo is the lone addition as the Texas State transfer is expected to slot into LG.
