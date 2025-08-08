Does Gap Exist Between Arizona State, Rest of Big 12?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been receiving a large amount of support from the outside world heading into the 2025 season, behind returning nearly every starting player from last season's squad and boasting some of the best players in college football.
The dream 2024 season landed the Sun Devils at number 11 in the opening AFCA Coaches Poll, which was higher than anticipated.
Pete Mundo of Heartland College Sports gave takeaways from the poll, with the gap between the Sun Devils and the rest of the ranked Big 12 teams coming as a surprise.
"Arizona State’s position just outside the top ten highlights the national respect Kenny Dillingham’s group has built. The Sun Devils closed 2024 on a surge and return quarterback Sam Leavitt, along with a defense that proved opportunistic down the stretch."
"However, I was surprised that there was a nine-position gap between the Sun Devils and the next Big 12 team with Kansas State at No. 20. If you had told me the highest-ranked Big 12 team would be nine slots ahead of the No. 2 Big 12 team, I would have been shocked."
"Arizona State came in higher than I expected, which good for them and good for the Big 12. Kenny Dillingham has this team set up for success, and it doesn’t look like 2024 was an accident. But I don’t think the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 in the Big 12 will ultimately be all that big when the season gets underway."
While the sentiment that the gap between the best and second-best in the Big 12 has the potential to be proven true, it simply hasn't been yet. While Arizona State did win numerous one-score games a year ago, they largely dominated opponents in the last month of the regular season and in the conference title game.
It will be extraordinarily difficult for someone to knock the Sun Devils off the top spot - programs such as Texas Tech, Baylor, and Utah will attempt to with restocked rosters.
Until then, Arizona State being the clear favorites and a prime College Football Playoff contender once again is a valid position to take.
Read more on the football program - particularly the case for Sam Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and on if Kenny Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!