Arizona State Offers Elite 2027 Two-Sport Louisville Commit
In the last few weeks, Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham have been making a push for several of the top prospects in the 2027 class.
The Sun Devils have offered over 200 recruits in the cycle, most recently extending one to a four-star wide receiver prospect who is currently committed to Louisville for both baseball and football.
Sun Devils Offer Four-Star Louisville Wide Receiver Commit
On Nov 22, Arizona State extended an offer to Tyler Fryman, a four-star wide receiver from Beechwood High School in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. Fryman announced that the Sun Devils had offered him on X, thanking wide receiver coaches Hines Ward and Brady White for the opportunity.
- "I am blessed to receive an offer from Arizona State University! Thank you [Brady White and Hines Ward]!" Fryman wrote.
Fryman is an interesting prospect. He has been committed to Louisville's baseball program since eighth grade and is expected to play football for the Cardinals as well, if his commitment holds. However, he has gained significant traction as a football recruit over the past year and holds offers from eight Division I programs as a wide receiver.
Fryman has quickly become one of the top receiver prospects in the 2027 class, with Rivals' industry ratings listing him as the No. 157 overall player in the country, the No. 19 wide receiver, and the No. 3 recruit from Kentucky.
He spoke with Rivals' Mike Singer in Sept about his recruitment process. Fryman explained that he would ideally like to play both football and baseball at the next level, mentioning that Louisville is okay with him doing so.
- “I’m going to try and do both,” Fryman told Singer. “I’ve talked to Louisville about it, and they’ve said I’d be able to do both. I’ll see how it is in college — see which one I like more. But if I can do both, then that would be a lot of fun."
While at the moment he's still committed to Louisville, he told Singer that he's going to keep his options open as he continues to gain momentum as a football recruit.
- “I love Louisville, but I don’t want to turn down a coach because you never know what can happen — they could go to the school you’re committed to,” Fryman said. “I keep my options open.”
Arizona State's baseball program, under head coach Willie Bloomquist, is historically great and might attract Fryman. With the football team also on the rise under Dillingham, the Sun Devils could become an ideal choice for the young wide receiver.
There's no timeline for Fryman's recruitment process, and he may remain committed to Louisville. However, Arizona State's offer to him at least opens the door to potentially flipping him from the Cardinals.
