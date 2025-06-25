Projecting Arizona State Defense Stat Leaders in 2025
The 2025 Arizona State football team is receiving significant praise from all corners of the football world - namely for an offense that could be among the best in college football.
The defense could be just as strong this season - headlined by third-year defensive coordinator Brian Ward, who is known for an aggressive approach to the game.
The Sun Devil defense is strong, fast, intelligent, and deep - but who are individual players that may stand out above the rest?
Projecting the team leaders for sacks, tackles, and interceptions:
Sacks: Prince Dorbah
Dorbah faced a largely injury-plagued 2024 season after recording six sacks during the 2023 season.
The former Texas edge rusher figures to slot in as the primary pass rush generator for Ward - as he was in 2023. While Elijah O'Neal and Clayton Smith could be in this conversation as well, a healthy Dorbah is likely the most surefire bet.
Expect the senior to enjoy his best season in Tempe with a bill of clean health.
Tackles: Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott recorded 65 total tackles in his first season as a member of the Sun Devil program in 2024 after recording 111 tackles as a member of New Mexico State in 2023.
Elliott is expected to be the leader of a talented linebacking core that also features Jordan Crook, Zyrus Fiaseau, and Tate Romney - the opportunities to pile up tackles will always be present.
Expect a massive all-around season from the senior - but leading the team in tackles is likely to be his biggest calling card.
Interceptions: Xavion Alford
Alford only recorded two interceptions last season - that appears to be the floor of what he can attain in 2025.
The former Texas and USC safety is supremely intelligent, while also possessing requisite speed to play 'center field' - Alford is in position to create chaos in a chaotic Ward-called defense.
Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson are reasonable selections to pace the team in interceptions as well, but Alford could be the safe pick.
