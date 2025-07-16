Arizona State CB Target To Commit Sunday
Arizona State has a chance to add to the 2026 class that has generally yielded a positive reception from the fanbase to this point - a cornerback from California that is considering the Sun Devils has a set commitment date for Sunday, July 20.
From 247 Sports:
"McClymonds cornerback Rahsjon Duncan has set an announcement date. The top prospect in the Oakland Athletic League is scheduled to reveal his commitment this coming Sunday, July 20."
"He is down to four schools — Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, and Washington."
Duncan is currently favored to choose Washington as his college home at this moment, but it seems to be too early to count the Sun Devils out.
Bryan Carrington has built up quite the track record in his many years as a talent evaluator and now as a coach - the said track record in Tempe has turned into Keith Abney II/Javan Robinson as the current dynamic at cornerback.
Whether that convinces Duncan to select Arizona State over Washington or not remains to be seen - the current draw of playing for a quality Big 10 program that developed great NFL talents such as Budda Baker and Byron Murphy Jr. could be quite enticing.
The new culture that coaches at every position have carried over under Kenny Dillingham has been felt by numerous players such as Zac Swanson, who hasn't had anything but positive things to say about the staff.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
These words could surely hold weight for prospective recruits moving forward - it will be seen on Sunday if Duncan changes course and chooses to play in Tempe next fall.
