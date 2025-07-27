EXCLUSIVE: Braylon Lane Talks Arizona State Recruiting Updates
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many different recruits that they have been targeting, as they are hopeful to land some of the best recruits in the nation. They have already landed many different recruits in the 2026 class, but similar to where that class stands, they are targeting the same position in the future classes as well.
That position is the wide receiver position, which is the position that they are targeting in the 2027 recruiting class, along with the 2028 and 2026 classes. One of the players that they have been targeting heavily is Braylon Lane. Lane is one of the better wide receivers in the 2027 class, and he is one of the top targets on the board for Hines Ward.
Where Braylon Lane stands out
Lane currently attends C.E. King High School in the state of Texas, as he resides in the city of Houston. Lane recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his relationship with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Here is what he had to say.
"Arizona State has been very consistent in my recruiting process," the very talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his recruitment surrounding the Arizona State Sun Devils, such as his recruiting updates from the program.
The talented prospect has many different coaches contacting him, including the wide receiver coach, who is the most popular coach outside of Kenny Dillingham. That coach being Hines Ward, who is a former NFL star.
"The coach that I have been conversing with the most on the staff is Hines Ward (WR COACH)."
The Arizona State Sun Devils are hopeful to get him on a visit, but is that in the plans for Lane?
"Definitely a visit in the future. Hopefully me and my family can make it to one of their home games."
There are many different schools that have started to stand out in the recruitment, but he has yet to make a top schools list at this time.
"I don’t really have my top schools yet. But I’ll say Arizona State is one of them."
He provided what is next for him in his recruitment.
"As far as me just staying hungry and getting after it every single day. I'm about to have a big junior season. Mark my words! So it’s only up from here," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
