Arizona State's Biggest Recruiting Wins And Losses In June
The Arizona State Sun Devils had a busy month in June, to say the least. They won some recruiting battles and lost some as well. Here are three of the biggest recruiting additions and misses in the month of June for the Sun Devils.
Who Were Some Of The Biggest Recruiting Additions In June For Arizona State
Ronald Derrick - Committed to Arizona State
This was a very quick and shocking decision, as he committed right after his official visit to Arizona State. he held offers from Northwestern, Arizona, and many others. he visited Northwestern and the Arizona State Sun Devils officially before making his decision. The decision made him shut donw his recruitment as he has even told Arizona State Sun Devils On SI that his recruitment is locked down.
Siosaiai Lapuaho - Committed to Arizona State
Lapuaho is one of the many talented JUCO prospects that has been getting recruited, with the Sun Devils winning the recruitment overall. The talented prospect holds many offers, and even picked up multiple offers, including Kansas State who offered him after his commiment. He is arguably the best JUCO offensive lineman prospect in the country, which is worth noting.
Sinei Tengei - Committed to Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils commit made his decision to stay inside the state lines as he is one of Arizona's own. He committed to the Sun Devils over the BYU Cougars and others. He is very content with staying home, and will be one of the better prospects from the state when it is all over with.
Who Were Some Of The Biggest Recruiting Misses In June For Arizona State
Dre Pollard - Committed to Washington
Pollard committed to the Washington Huskies on his recruiting trail. This was a big decision for the prospect, however, this was a huge miss for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The talented prospect is one of the better prospects in the state Nevada, and the Sun Devils may target him until he signs.
Jeron Jones - Committed to Washington
Surprise... another Washington commitment as the Huskies had a great month in June, especially when it comes to keeping prospects out of the hands of the Arizona State Sun Devils. Jones was one of the premier targets for the Sun Devils in the defensive back room.
Nalin Scott - Flipped From Arizona State to Nebraska
Scott was one of the highest-rated wide receiver commits in the Sun Devils class, however this one sucks because the team he flipped to is a team that the Sun Devils had to beat out to begin with. He will be a star no matter where he goes, but this was easily the biggest miss in the month of June.
