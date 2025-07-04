EXCLUSIVE: Cordey Sherman Details His Arizona State Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the few teams that have yet to shy away from recruiting the class of 2028. The Sun Devils have offered many prospects despite not being able to communicate with the 2028 class.
One of the prospects that has been on the recruiting boards of many is Cordey Sherman, who holds offers from Arizona State, Kansas State, Baylor, and others. Sherman holds a special place in his heart for the Arizona State Sun Devils as the talented cornerback from Dekaney High School in Houston, Texas, recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his offer, recruitment, and everything in between.
"It means that the coaches see me as a good fit for their school, and they see something they like," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about the Arizona State Sun Devils offer he received.
Which coach is the talented prospect looking forward to building a relationship with the most? He details more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I’m looking forward to building a relationship with Coach BC for sure because he’s the coach that offered me, and I remember him saying it’s all about the relationships."
The talented recruit is looking forward to visiting, but when?
"Yes, I plan on visiting soon. I would love to see the atmosphere and meet more coaches, and see the facilities and football field."
The talented recruit did a deep dive into which schools have started to stand out for the recruit, along with why these schools are standing out at this time.
"Kansas State, Mississippi State, Houston, Baylor, SMU, and Arizona State are all the schools that are standing out to me as of right now that’ve offered me."
The talent that the Arizona State Sun Devils have on their roster is quite impressive. This is something that the Sun Devils target thinks of when he thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"When I think of ASU, I just think of coach bc and some of their talented players," said Cordey Sherman.
Where do the Sun Devils stand in his recruitment? he explained more.
"They stand high on my list because I love a coach who is all about relationships and also cares about me personally."
