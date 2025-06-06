EXCLUSIVE: Dane Weber Details Dream Offer From Sun Devils
The Arizona State Sun Devils have already been looking into some 2027 recruits in a plethora of different position groups, including the QB position. One of the QBs that they have offered is Dane Weber.
Weber is a QB prospect in the 2027 recruiting class from Chaparral High School in Temecula, California. He holds offers from many schools. Some of his offers include Kansas, Utah, Washington, and Arizona State.
Weber recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail where he currently stands with the school that offered him.
"It means a lot to be offered by ASU," said Weber when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "As it’s my hometown school, and growing up there, it’s always been a dream of mine."
The Arizona State QB prospect has hopes of building a relationship with two speciific coaches on the coaching staff. He explains who and why.
"I’m looking forward to building a relationship with Coach (Marcus) Arroyo (Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach) and Coach (Kenny) Dillingham (Head Coach), as both of them seem to be great coaches and men. And I’ll be spending most of my college career around my position and head coach, so the people in those two roles mean a lot to me."
Visiting the Sun Devils is in the future for the talented QB from the state of California, as it is just a matter of when.
"I do plan to visit. As of right now, a timeline would be in the fall during a game. Because I don't want to miss out on my summer ball, my high school needs to make sure we’re ready for this season ahead."
There are many schools standing out thus far in the race for Weber, with the Sun Devils making the cut.
"Some schools standing out right now are ASU, Washington, Arizona, Utah, and Kansas, to name a few. Just because of the overall relationships I have built with the coaching staff so far,, although it’s early in my recruitment."
Everyone is entitled to their opinion on a program whether it is positive or negative, but for the 2027 recruit, his is positive as expected.
"When I think of Arizona State, hard work and fun come to my mind. But it's the fun of working with your brothers and people on your team that you're around every day, and putting in the work needed to perform at a high level."
The Sun Devils are specifically high on his list as he continues to push forward in his recruitment.
"The Sun Devils are currently high on my list as of right now, due to the family aspect of the coaching staff and program. As well as it being my hometown."
