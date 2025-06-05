Where Arizona State Defense Stands in Big 12
The ultimate fate of the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2025 appear to be based around if the offense can meet expectations or not.
That is the perception, at least.
While Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and Marcus Arroyo deserve significant attention going into the season opener on August 30, the defense that is coached by third year DC Brian Ward could very well be the best unit that Tempe has seen in years.
How does the defense stack up against the remainder of the conference, however?
Taking a look at all three levels of defense going into the season:
Defensive Line
The line is likely the 'weakest' of the three levels - but that doesn't mean that talent is lacking.
Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith, Elijah O'Neal, and Justin Wodtly are just a few prominent names that should contribute in big ways in 2025.
Dorbah in particular will be massive, as the former Texas edge rusher accounted for six sacks for the Sun Devils in 2023.
Linebackers
Keyshaun Elliott. Zyrus Fiaseu. Jordan Crook. Tate Romney.
This looks to be the most 'active' group of backers that the Sun Devils have had since the years the unit was headlined by Merlin Robertson.
There isn't much else that is necessary to say - life for LB coach A.J. Cooper should be relatively stress-free with this group, assuming good health fortune.
Secondary
DB coach Bryan Carrington has an extremely talented group heading into the season.
While Xavion Alford and Keith Abney II - who combined for five interceptions last season - will be the inherent focus of this group, there are many other intriguing names.
Among those names are Purdue transfer/former five star recruit Nyland Green, senior Myles "Ghost" Rowser, and junior Javan Robinson.
The Sun Devils' secondary could truly end up being one of the best in the conference.
While conference rivals such as Brigham Young, Utah, and Kansas State boast elite defenses on paper, the Arizona State defense has all the talent and speed that is necessary to be considered not only one of the best in the conference, but perhaps even the country.
Verdict: Arizona State's Defense is Top Three in Big 12
