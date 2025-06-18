EXCLUSIVE: Dawayne Jones Details His Sun Devils' Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many talented recruits in the 2027 recruiting class. While many schools have started to make a difference in the class, one of the schools that has taken things to the next level is Arizona State.
One of the recruits that they have started to recruit is Dawayne Jones. Jones is a defensive lineman from the state of Oklahoma. He currently resides in Owasso, Oklahoma, as he currently attends Booker T. Washington High School. He currently holds offers from many schools, including the Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Arizona Wildcats, and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Jones caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his offer and more from Arizona State.
"It means a lot to be offered by Arizona State, they are a great program. I love the staff and the way the defensive line coach coaches his guys."
The talented recruit has the hope to build a relationship with multiple coaches on the staff. One of the coaches he is hopeful to build a relationship with is Brian Ward. The talented recruit detailed more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Coach Brian Ward, Coach Diron Reynolds. Coach Ward came down to my school to offer me, and I loved the conversation we and him had. He is a great guy, and Coach Reynolds is a great coach, and I love the way he coaches up the d-line."
The talented recruit has the opportunity to visit many schools, this includes the Arizona State Sun Devils. He will have the chance to visit the Sun Devils, and he is interested in doing so.
"Yes I plan on visiting. I'm very interest in the school."
There are many schools that have started to stand out for the talented recruit, including the Sun Devils.
"Right now Louisiana State, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Auburn and Nebraska."
There are many things that have started to stand out about the Sun Devils. The Sun Devils defensive lineman target talked about what is making the Sun Devils stand out.
"I think of the fast and physical defense they have."
The Arizona State Sun Devils are a top school at this time for the talented recruit.
"Sun Devils stand pretty high on my list I love the school."
