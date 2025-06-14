EXCLUSIVE: Positioned 5-Star Talks Arizona State Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils are in the thick of things with a positioned five-star. For those who don't know, the recruiting services A.K.A. 247Sports, On3, and Rivals typically don't give out all of their 32 five-stars until closer until the end of the cycle.
With there being 32 five-stars in each class (one representation of a future first-round NFL draft pick), if a player is a four-star but inside the top 32, they are now considered a future five-star.
The Sun Devils are in it with the 30th-ranked prospect in the nation according to Rivals. That is as of course, Jake Hildebrand, who is the top-ranked Arizona prospect in the country. The talented target holds offers from a large majority of the top schools across the nation, and even visited with the Sun Devils earlier this month.
Hildebrand caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI following his visit as he talks about what his offer means to him along with more key details in the Sun Devils.
"It means a lot to have an offer from Arizona State, just because they were the first people to find me. They offered me my scholarship when I was in eighth grade, going into ninth grade," the long-term Arizona State Sun Devils targeted to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
There is one specific coach that the talented player inside the state of Arizona wants to continue building a relationship with, that coach being Saga Tuitele, who is the offensive lineman coach for the Sun Devils.
"Coach Tuitele, I’m loving building this relationship with him just because he’s an amazing guy. Amazing Coach, and I could see myself working with him."
There are a few schools that are doing well and standing out in his recruitment at this time. Luckily for the Sun Devils, they are among the list.
"Some of the schools that are on my mind are Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama, ASU, and a few others I want to get out to."
There are many things that comes to mind for the talented prospect when he thinks of Arizona State, including the energy that they bring to the table.
"What comes to mind is a lot of energy. They’re a very energetic team. They love hyping each other up, the fans of hyping up at the games as well."
While his recruitment is still completely open, Hildebrand confirms that the Sun Devils are a top school.
"The Sun Devils definitely stand high in my recruitment. but my recruitment is completely open."
