JUCO Transfer OL Commits to Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils are trending in the right direction under the tutelage of Kenny Dillingham - there is little doubt about that.
The Oregon OC took the head coaching job in November of 2022 and hasn't looked back since - working tirelessly to rebuild a brand that was damaged by Herm Edwards.
There was a time early in Dillingham's tenure where it seemed as if the NCAA penalties handed down to the program would become nearly impossible to climb out of.
A rough 2023 season that saw many players transfer out was just a brief blip on the radar in the Sun Devil alum's career.
Ever since then, the program has taken victory after victory on the gridiron and on the recruiting trail. The victories included a Big 12 championship in their debut season in the conference and a near-upset over Texas in the Peach Bowl.
Still, there were clear areas where the program could improve or positions they could look to secure in the future - including an offensive line that was largely overmatched by Texas in the previously mentioned battle on January 1.
The recruiting victories have continued all off-season and struck again on Saturday when Garden City Community College (Kansas) offensive tackle Siosaia Leni Lapuaho committed to the program after taking a visit.
Lapuaho was also recruited by Arkansas, Cal Berkeley, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State - but the Sun Devils apparently secured the commitment in a quick manner.
The 6'4", 300 pound tackle could bring some much needed size and physicality as part of the 2026 recruiting class - he is the 15th player to pledge to Dillingham's class, which is typically unheard of at this stage in the yearly recruiting process.
Offensive line coach Saga Tuitele has done nothing short of a phenomenal job in the role - making the most of the groups he has gathered.
Tuitele doesn't get the same level of recognition as other assistant coaches such as Hines Ward, Bryan Carrington, or Marcus Arroyo, but he has a chance to become much more appreciated in the coming months.
