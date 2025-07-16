EXCLUSIVE: Jaylen Mercer Details His Arizona State Offer
Jaylen Mercer is one of the top prospects in the state of Ohio, as he resides in Cincinnati, Ohio, and attends Winton Woods High School. He holds offers from many schools, and is one of the most recruited prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.
He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his offer that he received as well as more details about his recruitment.
"It's a big time opportunity being do a lot of research on the school and program," the talented prospect sated when talking about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
He went into conversation about which coach he has the hopes of building a relationship with and why.
"I’m definitely looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Diron. I’ve heard great things about his energy, his ability to develop players, and how real he is with his guys. That’s the type of coach I want to learn from and grow with."
Visiting is in the plans for the talented prospect, but when will this happen?
"I do plan to make it out to a game not sure which one yet."
There are multiple programs standing out for the talented prospect, but which programs are?
"Right now, a few schools that are standing out to me are Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, and Indiana. Each program has shown strong interest and taken the time to build a real relationship with me. I like the energy from the coaching staff, the development plans they have in place, and the overall culture they’re building."
There are many people think of the Sun Devils, they think of high level football. This include Mercer, who detailed this reasoning.
"When I think of Arizona State, I think of high-level football, strong player development, and a competitive mindset. The program has great energy, and it’s clear they’re building something special with a focus on toughness, speed, and making an impact on and off the field."
Mercer went into detail about where the Sun Devils stand at this time.
"They're definitely up there for me. I haven’t actually put together a full ranking yet, but the Sun Devils have made a strong impression. Their program has that hard-nosed mentality, solid structure, and a real focus on developing guys both as players and people. They’re absolutely in the mix."
