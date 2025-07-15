EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Arizona State Commit Ronald Derrick
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed multiple commits in the 2026 recruiting class. These commits come in at a variety of different shapes and sizes, as well as a plethora of different positions. One of the most talented players that they landed in the class is 2026 defensive lineman Ronald Derrick from Waco, Texas.
Derrick is one of the top prospects when it comes to being able to play on the defensive line as well as flex out as an edge rusher. Derrick committed to the Sun Devils over multiple schools who were in pursuit of the high school football star.
Derrick is a great person off the field as well, but not many know what he is like off the field, as the only thing that is reported is what he is like on the field.
The Waco, Texas, star recently interviewed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. In this interview, he discussed what his life is like away from the football field. He would talk about some of the things he finds joy in, along with some of the things he wants in life. Here is what he had to say.
"Off the field, I’m a really chill person who usually goes out with friends and family," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his life outside of football.
The talented prospect has many hobbies that he likes to do, including avery common hobby for kids his age, play video games. The video game rate has also went up in consideration of the new NCAA game releasing.
"I like to play video games, shop, fish, and work out," said the Sun Devils commit.
The talented prospect holds an interest in something that a lot of people hold an interest in. That being vehicular transportation.
"I’m very interested in cars and other vehicles."
Everyone loves music, including the Arizona State defensive line commit. he has a favorite genre that he discussed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I really like HipHop/R&B and my favorite artists are OutKast."
The talented prospect is looking for his next stepping stone when it comes to schooling, as he plans to really focus on a few things for his life after football.
"The goal is to study business management and later down the line own properties through real estate while also graduating and playing football."
