EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Sun Devils Commit Marques Uini
The Arizona State Sun Devils got a steal in Marques Uini. He is a great football player, but what type of person is he?
He caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his personal life to discuss the type of person he is away from football.
"Off the field, I’m super chill and easy to be around. I try to keep a good balance between staying focused and just having fun. I’m more of a listener than a talker, but when I do talk, I usually say something real. I care a lot about the people close to me, family, friends, teammates, and I always try to be there when they need me," he said.
"I’m the type of person who learns from everything, whether it’s a win or a mistake. I think that’s what helps me grow. Even though I don’t always say much, I’m always thinking about where I want to go in life. I like to move quietly and let my actions speak for me," said the Arizona State Sun Devils commit when speaking with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented prospect talks about being focused even away from the field.
"I’m into stuff that keeps me active and focused. I love working out not just for looks, but because it clears my head and keeps me disciplined. I also like being around people who motivate me or teach me something new. When I’m chilling, I’m usually watching content about business or real estate flipping houses, investing, all that. It honestly inspires me. I also enjoy driving around and checking out new areas, just seeing different places. I wouldn’t say I have just one set hobby, I’m always doing something that either helps me relax or keeps me leveling up mentally."
The talented prospect is into many things, including fashion, which is soomething he believes other can express.
"I’m really into anything that has to do with growth, either personal or financial. Business, real estate, self-improvement, entrepreneurship, I love learning how people make something out of nothing. I also like understanding people like how they think, what drives them, and how to communicate better. On the creative side, I’m into architecture, interior design, and even fashion. I like seeing how people express themselves through what they wear or how they design their space. Overall, I just like anything that’s about building something real and meaningful."
The talented football star has many artists in mind who can qualify as some of his favorites.
"I listen to a mix of rap, R&B, and chill music depending on my mood. If I’m getting hyped or locked in, I’ll throw on Lil Baby, Meek Mill, or Drake. If I’m just vibing or thinking, I go for Brent Faiyaz, SZA, or Rod Wave. I like music that actually says something, not just flexing or money talk, but real-life stuff, emotions, and growth. My favorite artist is probably J. Cole. He’s raw, real, and his lyrics hit different. It’s like he’s telling a story, not just making noise. I really respect that."
The talented prospect has plenty of talent, but what about schooling? What does he want to do in his time at Arizona State?
"I’m planning to study something in business, probably real estate. I’ve always liked the idea of building something from the ground up whether it’s a house, a brand, or a future. Real estate interests me because it’s not just about selling houses it’s about investing, negotiating, marketing, and helping people find what they need. Plus, I like the freedom it offers. Being your own boss, building wealth, and having control over your time sounds like the kind of life I want. I’ve also been looking into other areas like finance or entrepreneurship just keeping my options open. No matter what path I take, I want to build something solid, not just for me but for the people around me too."
