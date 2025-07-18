Arizona State Offers 2027's Keyon Hemphill-Woods
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been offering prospects from all over the place and in a plethora of different recruiting classes across the nation. This includes Keyon Hemphill-Woods from the class of 2027, where they have offered many different prospects.
Hemphill-Woods holds offers from many different programs. Some of these programs include the Houston Cougars, the Kansas State Wildcats, and the Oklahoma Sooners. His full list is below (according to 247Sports)
• Arizona State Sun Devils
• Houston Cougars
• Illinois Fighting Illini
• Kansas State Wildcats
• Oklahoma Sooners
• Texas Tech Red Raiders
• Liberty Flames
• USF Bulls
• UTSA Road Runners
He made his announcement on social media. Here is what they had to say about the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"After a great conversation with @CoachTuitele I am super excited and blessed to receive an offer to @ASUFootball @KennyDillingham 2@CoachTravisWard @TyBarret @CoachOmura @MattSchobel @G3NOO @CoachOzzy @CochCRuthers @PhillipWil82833 @graveschad"
He is one of the premier players at his position, as he currently resides in the state of Texas. he currently attends Columbus High School in Columbus, Texas. According to 247Sports Composite, Hemphill-Woods is one of the top players ion the nation, as he ranks as the 339th player in the nation, the 19th player in the interior offensive line, and the 47th best player in the state of Texas.
The Sun Devils have yet to land a commit in the 2027 recruiting class, but have landed multiple in the 2026 recruiting class. This includes four offensive linemen. Two of the linemen are offensive tackles. Those offensive tackles are Siosaiai Lapuaho, who is one of the better players at the JUCO level.
He is also joined by Cortavious Tisaby from the state of Texas. The other two offensive linemen are both players and recruits from the interior of the offensive line. These players are Marques Uini from the state of Texas and Niniva Nicholson from the state of California.
The Sun Devils will be targeting the interior offensive line heavily in the 2027 recruiting class, with guys like Hemphill-Woods taking priority for the Arizona State Sun Devils at this time, as they are still in the evaluation and offering process. There is more to come, as they will be offering more players on the interior offensive line, and the Sun Devils will have more players to offer.
Please follow us on X when you click right here! This will allow you to keep up with everything Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.