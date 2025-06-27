EXCLUSIVE: Bryce Breeden Has Great Update on Sun Devils
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to look into many prospects in a plethora of different classes, including the class of 2027. The 2027 class is at an all-time high as schools can now hold communication with the prospect on the phone if they are in the class.
The Sun Devils have started to offer and contact new prospects, including Bryce Breeden. Breeden is a 2027 linebacker from Bridge City High School in the state Texas. He currently resides in Bridge City, Texas, and holds offers from many schools, including the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Baylor Bears, Arizona State Sun Devils, and more.
Breeden recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss where the Arizona State Sun Devils stand in his recruitment, what the offer means to him, and many more valuable topics.
"Arizona State has an amazing program with great coaches, to be on their radar is truly an honor," said the target when speaking about the Arizona State Sun Devils.
There are many coaches the talented prospect is looking forward to building a relationship with. This includes Coach Cooper.
"All of the coaches, but I’ve already had a few conversations with AJ Cooper that went very well. He’s easy to talk to, and his coaching style aligns with my playing style."
There are many things that make the Arizona State Sun Devils special. He is hopeful to see that on a visit.
"Yes, definitely, I want to see everything Arizona State University has to offer. I’m not exactly sure when that visit will be, but I’m hoping to make a game this fall."
There are many schools that have m,ade a difference in his recruitment, including the Arizona State Sun Devils who have done a great job thus far.
"I’ve built great relationships with a few schools already, and Arizona State has quickly made a rise to the top."
There are many things that can come to mind when the prospect thinks of the Sun Devils.
"Big 12 Champs! I love everything football and followed the games last year. They had an amazing year, which was incredible to watch."
Where do the Arizona State Sun Devils stand in his recruitment?
"Arizona State University is definitely at the top. Coach Cooper has done a great job of building a relationship with me we had several conversations and have a lot in common. My physical playing style is a good fit for Arizona State University."
