2026 DL Prospect Commits to Arizona State
Kenny Dillingham has taken multiple steps to build the Arizona state football program from a bottom-feeder in the Pac-12 to perpetual favorites in the Big 12 in under three seasons in the role.
The path to the 2024 College Football Playoff began in the transfer portal, but the 35 year old head coach understands very well that there's no sustainability without being forward-thinking.
That has resulted in already securing commitments from 16 players prior to Wednesday - half of those players are from Texas.
Then on Wednesday the number went up to 17.
Westwood high school (Mesa) edge rusher Sinei Tengei committed to stay in the Phoenix area for college after committing to play for Dillingham.
Tengei also received offers from Boise State, Brigham Young, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevda, Northern Arizona, and Utah State.
The commitment highlights the heightened efforts from the coaching staff to recruit within the state of Arizona - previous coaches such as Herm Edwards largely neglected the idea.
Fellow local high school product Zac Swanson spoke about how much effort Dillingham's staff has given to help the roster as a whole out - and even stated that he regained his love for football in the process after transferring to ASU from Texas following the 2022 season.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
The culture that Dillingham has built in a brief period appears to have real staying power at the moment - Arizona State will be a program that recruits seek out as long as the reigning Big 12 coach of the year sticks around.
