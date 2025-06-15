EXCLUSIVE: Terrance Grant Details Arizona State Offer And More
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many of the better players in the 2027 recruiting class in a plethora of different position groups. One of the players they have been targeting is Terrance Grant.
Grant is a 2027 running back who currently ranks as a three-star. He currently attends Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is one of the best players in the state. Grant holds offers from many schools, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, BYU Cougars, Oklahoma Sooners, and many more.
Grant recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail where the Sun Devils currently stand in his recruitment and more.
"It's a blessing to be offered by Arizona State. They have a great young head coach and have shown that a big, fast running back can thrive in their offense," Grant stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented running back would then go into conversation about which coach has caught his attention, and which one he wants to build a relationship with the most.
"I'm looking forward to building a relationship with the RB Coach. Coach Shaun Aguano, because that's who would be coaching me every day for the next 4 to 5 years. Also, Coach (Marcus) Arroyo (Quarterbacks Coach), he's been a lot of places and is a great coach. He was at San Jose State back in the day with my Dad and Uncle James Jones."
The talented recruit hasn't had the opportunity to schedule any visits, as his dad is currently a coach at a university and keeps up with the schedule.
"I would love to visit. I haven't planned my visits just yet. My dad is the Running Back Coach at the University of Northern Colorado, and he plans unoffcial visits around his schedule."
Many things stand out to the talented recruit when he thinks of the Sun Devils, including the production that Cam Skattebo had.
"Those school colors and Cam Skattebo because he was a dominant running back, and the fact that we are the same size, stand out to me."
The Sun Devils are doing a great job thus far, as the running back is enjoying his recruitment.
"I'm enjoying my recruitment. They have a great program and coaches; they showed they can coach backs and get them to the league. And they can compete with the best of the best! That's what I'm looking for," Grant stated.
