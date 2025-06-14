Arizona State's Shaun Aguano Speaks on Cam Skattebo
Arizona State experienced a dream season in 2024, as they posted an 11-3 record and nearly won their debut foray into the College Football playoff on January 1.
A great deal of that success was thanks to Cam Skattebo - who rose from a little-known running back who starred at Sacramento State to someone who finished top five in Heisman Trophy voting.
Skattebo truly did it all over two seasons with the program - running the ball, coming up with countless clutch receptions - even punting and throwing the ball at certain points.
The exceptional play from the California native resulted in him being selected early in the fourth round of April's NFL draft by the New York Giants.
Skattebo looks to slot in as a committee back alongside second year back Tyrone Tracy Jr. - that doesn't mean that the rookie won't experience success to begin his career.
Giants reporter John Schmeelk was joined for discussion by Skattebo's running backs coach at Arizona State in Shaun Aguano - the latter spoke very highly of the former.
"Whoever's fitting Cam (Skattebo) from a defensive structure, we take the Cam over anybody else. So if that's a safety fit or a corner fit or a backer fit, we know he's the better player."
The dependency on Skattebo in certain situations rarely derailed the Sun Devils, and the Giants surely won't feel pressured to force-feed the powerful back on a whim.
"We knew that if we played physical football - and coach Dillingham does an incredible job with our kids. Our game is a physicality. We run the football and try to impose our will."
The Giants are in something of a limbo going into the 2025 season, but Skattebo could be the start of instilling a culture of physicality moving forward.
Aguano then went on to be extraordinarily honest about who Skattebo truly is.
"When the game is in jeopardy or we need something, he's the guy (Skattebo) that will get it."
The Giants may not rely on Skattebo to put the team on his back very much, but the competitive spirit the 5'11" playmaker has should hold weight as he begins his pro career in September.
