Arizona State Makes Top Six For 2027 Wide Receiver

With the Early National Signing Period for the 2026 class winding down, coaching staffs across the country are shifting their focus to the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham are already off to a strong start with their 2027 class and may be close to securing their second commitment, as a three-star wide receiver prospect recently named the Sun Devils among his final six schools.

Three-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Names Arizona State in Top Six

On Dec. 4, Rivals' Greg Biggins reported that Eli Woodard, a three-star wide receiver from Chaparral High School in Temecula, California, had named Arizona State as one of his final six schools alongside Missouri, Oregon, USC, Utah, and Washington.

Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral ’27 WR Eli Woodard cut his list of schools down to six and could be making an early decision https://t.co/QBdfeZgr1y pic.twitter.com/TLgJyob8r8 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 4, 2025

The Sun Devils haven't been after Woodard for long, only extending him an offer in October. Still, Dillingham and his staff moved quickly to become a contender for the young wide receiver and hosted him on campus in Tempe for a game-day visit during their rivalry week game against Arizona.

After naming Arizona State as one of his final six schools, Woodard discussed the program with Biggins. He explained that the Sun Devils have become one of his favorite schools primarily because of his trip to Tempe.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

“Arizona State is most definitely one of my favorite schools," Woodard told Biggins. "I had a great visit and loved everything about it. After getting up there for the game against Arizona it definitely had a positive effect towards my decision.”

Woodard would be a solid addition to Arizona State's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 503 overall player nationally, the No. 69 wide receiver, and the No. 51 prospect from California.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Regarding when the three-star wide receiver plans to make a decision, he told Biggins that he's currently considering committing as soon as this month.

“I may decide later this month,” Woodard told Biggins. “If I do commit early, it will obviously change my spring visit plans. Right now, it’s up in the air, I’m going to think things over and figure out what I want to do.”

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils already secured a commitment from a wide receiver in their 2027 class, four-star Nico Bland. If they can add Woodard by January, it would ensure that Arizona State is well-positioned at the wide receiver spot early in the cycle.

Just because Arizona State has made Woodard's top six doesn't guarantee that they will land him. Still, Dillingham and his staff are definitely in a strong position to secure a commitment from the young wideout.

Please let us know your thoughts on the latest podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .