EXCLUSIVE: Peyton Miller Sets Visit Date With Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been on a roll when it comes to the recruiting scene as they prep for June 15th when they can contact the 2027 recruits.
One of the recruits who can expect to be contacted is 2027 offensive lineman Peyton Miller. Miller is a four-star offensive lineman from Anna High School in Anna, Texas. Miller caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI prior to June 15th.
"It’s exciting for a couple of reasons," Miller stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "One, because of ASU’s recent success under Coach Dillingham and the opportunity to be a part of a growing program that obviously knows what it takes to win. Two, because I think Arizona is a great place to be and go to school. My dad does a lot of work there and has an office in Tempe, and he loves it there."
The talented recruit is set to visit the Sun Devils sooner rather than later, as he will be in attendance later this month.
"Yes, I will be there on June 18th to spend the day. I really want to meet the coaches and see the campus and facilities as well as get a feel for Tempe."
Many schools are starting to standout for the recruit, but this can all change when the June 15th date kicks in, as schools can legally contact the talented recruit.
"There are several right now. I’m still getting offers, and my open contact starts 6/15. My hope is to be able to narrow my list this fall after I get a chance to visit campuses and see who doubles down on recruitment. I’m all about investing time into programs that invest in me."
Many things come to mind when Miller thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils. This includes everything head coach Kenny Dillingham has been able to do as one of the younger coaches in the nation.
"The Sun Devils made a big impact this past season, so that definitely comes to mind. Seeing a young coach turn a program around and create a new winning culture also stands out."
The Sun Devils stand in a great spot prior to June 15th, as Miller confirms they are high on his list of schools thus far.
"They’re definitely high on the list, mostly because I want to be somewhere that knows what it takes to win. It also seems like I’m a priority recruit for them, and that’s what I want to do there and build on the relationship."
