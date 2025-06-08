EXCLUSIVE: Trey Haralson Breaks Down His Sun Devils' Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have already started to build an amazing class in the class of 2026 but have yet to land a commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.
While this is completely fine and not expected for the majority of the programs around the nation, they have started to look towards the future with the June 15th contact date for the class of 2027 quickly approaching.
One of the players who can expect to be contacted is 2027 wide receiver Trey Haralson. Haralson is a four-star recruit from Tyler High School in the state of Texas who holds offers from many programs, including Tennessee, Michigan State, Ole Miss, and the Arizona State Sun Devils. Haralson caught up with the Arizona State Sun Devils On SI prior to the June 15th contact start date.
"The offer from the Sun Devils was a shocking moment," Haralson confirmed to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "The Big 12 Champions, that is something unexpected, but I am very grateful."
The wide receiver prospect has a coach that he is looking forward to connecting with the most, as he is hopeful to build a relationship with the individual and the program.
"Coach Isaiah Williams and he actually grew up around the same neighborhood with my mentor/Coach, they grew up around a lot of the same people, so they really connected quickly."
The Sun Devils' target is set to visit the program, he confirms to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Yes I do plan on visiting but don’t have a specific date yet," Haralson stated.
The Sun Devils have many great things going for their program, including their winning season under Kenny Dillingham. While many can think of the Sun Devils and form their own opinion, Haralson has a similar view on Arizona State as many of their fans do.
"What comes to my mind when I think of Arizona State is their solid business program, and I say heat. Also, they had an amazing season and more to come as the years go by."
What makes this recruitment so special is that Haralson believes that he could see himself playing for the Sun Devils if everything goes well, as he hopes to build a relationship with the staff and program as a whole.
"I feel as if I could go to Arizona State and connect with everyone, it’s an amazing program, tight bonds, and the football is just beautiful, I know it is an awesome community too."
