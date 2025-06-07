EXCLUSIVE: Sun Devils' 2027 Target Has Deep Ties To ASU
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the rest of the nation are inching closer to the 2027 contact break-through that will come to a crossroads on June 15th, as college coaches can officially contact recruits.
One of the recruits in the 2027 class, who can expect to be recruited by many different schools, is Ty Johnson. Johnson is a Crean Lutheran High School wide receiver who is currently rated as a four-star and ranks inside the top-150 according to 247Sports. He currently holds offers from many schools. Among these schools, Arizona, Arkansas, and Arizona State all have offered many big-name programs following the trend.
Johnson caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI ahead of the June 15th date that is quickly approaching.
"I think being offered by Arizona State was a pretty big deal for me because my mom and my grandma both are ASU alumni, and I’ve been to many Arizona State Sun Devils' games in the past while my mom went their while growing up, so I really hold the ASU offer close to my heart," Johnson stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many great coaches on the staff, but Johnson is hopeful to build a relationship with one of the most popular names on the staff.
"I definitely want to build relationships with Coach (Hines) Ward (Wide Receivers Coach) because he is my position coach, and the better the relationship, the more comfortable I can be around the team on and off the field."
The talented recruit has a timeline fr a visit, as he is hopeful to set it up soon.
"Yes, I definitely want to get a visit set up soon next summer!"
The talented recruit has already started to have schools stand out, including one of the Arizona schools.
"Texas Tech, Arizona, and Hawaii have really stood out to me because of how genuine they have been."
Many things can come to the prospect's mind when thinking about Arizona State, including the Arizona heat.
"I’d say definitely the heat! But also my family back there with me living there, and moving to Texas a while ago, hearing Arizona State brings to my mind some friendly faces."
Although his recruitment is far from over, the son of a former Sun Devil is deeply considering them as a possible commitment choice. They are one of his top schools prior to June 15th.
I think I would put the Sun Devils in my top 6 right now compared with my offers."
