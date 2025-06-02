Arizona State Football Position Preview: Wide Receiver
One of the most frustrating aspects of the 2024 Arizona State football team was the general lack of reliability behind solidified 'X' receiver Jordyn Tyson.
While Xavier Guillory flashed moments of brilliance, he is no longer with the program - and Hines Ward is now tasked with developing a room that can better support Tyson ahead of a huge season on the horizon.
The potential core four of receivers in 2025:
Jordyn Tyson
Tyson enters the 2025 season considered one of the three best at the position - alongside Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams.
Tyson accumulated over 1,100 yards and reeled in 10 touchdowns in 2024 despite missing the final two games of the season - the junior is in line for a huge year playing alongside Sam Leavitt.
Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton seems to be the singular name that those on the outside keep circling back to.
The freshman was a four star recruit in 2024 and played sparingly at Alabam as a freshman.
Now, the speedster has an opportunity to star in a complimentary role next to Tyson in a Big 12 conference that features several tepid secondaries.
Noble Johnson
Johnson previously spent two years at Clemson, hauling in a modest three catches for 16 yards in 2024 prior to transferring to play for the Sun Devils.
Johnson brings potential to the table with a standard 6'3" frame and the ability to find soft spots within defenses to secure short-yardage gains - at worst, the Texas native could serve as a possible security blanket of sorts for Leavitt.
Jalen Moss
Moss hauled in 103 catches for 1,269 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons with Fresno State.
He also managed to return a singular punt 85 yards for a touchdown - his signature performance in the 2024 season was a six catch, 97 yard showing in the Bulldogs' loss to Michigan in the season opener.
The California native was largely known for his ball-tracking skills and ability to make tight-window catches during his time in Fresno - that could serve Leavitt well as the star QB faces more responsibilities this season.
Read more about the current state of the program - including projecting where the team could stand in the Big 12 this season here, and more about who could step up to replace star RB Cam Skattebo here
Please let us know your thoughts on the rebuilt wide receiver room in Tempe when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.