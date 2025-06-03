EXCLUSIVE: Marques Uini Updates Commitment To Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many elite commits, including one of the nation's best and most underrated offensive linemen. That offensive lineman is three-star Marques Uini. Uini has been committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils since April 7th, and has remained loyal to them since.
The Copperas Cove High School star caught up with the Arizona State Sun Devils On SI recently to talk more about his commitment and where he stands currently.
"Being an ASU commit is honestly a dream come true," said Uini when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"It feels like all the hard work, long nights, early mornings, and sacrifices have finally started to pay off. There’s something special about knowing where you’re going and having that kind of support from a top-tier program like Arizona State. The energy around the program right now is electric from the coaching staff to the culture, to the way they’re building something real in Tempe. You can feel it. It’s a blessing to be a part of that movement, and I’m just proud to call ASU home for the next chapter of my life."
The class has already started to develop as they have double-digit commits thus far, and they aren't removed from official visits yet.
"I feel like this class is shaping up to be something serious. We’ve got a lot of guys who are not only talented on the field, but they’re also locked in mentally and bring leadership, passion, and that “dog” mentality that coaches are looking for. I think ASU is doing a great job, not just grabbing stars, but grabbing the right players. You can tell the staff is being strategic with who they’re bringing in; it’s all about fit, character, and who wants to truly elevate the program. We’re building something real, and we’ve got the pieces to make noise in the Pac-12 and beyond."
Connecting to commits has been a huge thing for the Sun Devils thus far. The talented commit has had the chance to connect with a few of them so far.
"Man, I’ve been able to connect with a few of the other commits already, and that’s one of the best parts of this whole journey. I’d say I’ve gotten pretty close with Julian Hugo and Niniva. We’ve been talking a lot, just chopping it up about goals, football, life, and what we want to do when we get to Tempe. It’s cool knowing we’ll be lining up together soon and pushing each other every day. There’s a brotherhood already forming, and that’s huge when you’re trying to build something special."
Peer recruiting is how many programs can improve over time. It is best to know some of the players you could be joining if you commit to a school. Uini takes great pride in his peer recruiting tactics.
"Yes, definitely! I’m big on peer recruiting because I believe in this class and this program. When you’re committed to something and you believe in the vision, it’s only right to bring other ballers along for the ride. I’ve been reaching out to a few guys I won’t name drop too much, but let’s just say some talented players are hearing from me, haha. I just try to keep it real with them. It’s not about pressure, it’s about showing them the opportunity that’s waiting at ASU. I want guys who are hungry and ready to help us take this program to the next level."
As of now, he seems to be locked in with the Sun Devils. he knows that recruiting can change, but all of his focus is on the Sun Devils.
"Right now, I’m locked in with ASU. I made my decision with a clear head and a full heart, and nothing’s changed. I feel like when you know, you know, and I know ASU is where I’m supposed to be. Of course, recruiting can be crazy and things can shift fast, but unless something major happens, I’m solid with the Sun Devils. The coaching staff has been real with me from day one, and I appreciate their honesty and consistency. That loyalty means a lot. I don’t have any other visits planned at the moment, all my focus is on preparing for the season and getting ready to make an impact at ASU."
Uini has a message for the Arizona State fanbase that continues to support him.
"To all the Sun Devil fans out there, thank you for the love and support! It means a lot knowing that people are excited about this class and the future of the program. Just know that we’re coming to compete. We’re not just coming to be a part of something, we’re coming to change something. I promise to give everything I’ve got on and off the field, and I can’t wait to wear that pitchfork with pride. The best is yet to come. Forks Up!
