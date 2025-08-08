Redshirt Freshman Players to Watch for ASU Football
Kenny Dillingham's efforts to completely reshape the Arizona State football program have been documented to a great extent ever since he took the head coaching position.
Hiring a coaching staff that aligns with his vision, recruits tirelessly, and always looks ahead to the future has been as important as any other aspect of the job. The Sun Devils have done a fairly strong job when it comes to stacking up talent at the underclassmen level.
Today, ASU on SI takes a look at three redshirt freshman that have potential to either impact the 2025 season or become an impact player moving forward.
Rodney Bimage Jr.
Bimage has been a player that has been frequently praised by coaches over the duration of the offseason.
The DB out of Texas redshirted last season and is now seeking to receive playing time when either Javan Robinson or Keith Abney II need to rest.
If Bimage doesn't play in 2025 the potential is still there for the freshman to become a starting-level player moving forward.
Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton is a player that a majority of the Sun Devil fanbase have been very intrigued with since transferring in December.
The former Alabama product has impressed thoroughly during both spring and fall camp - with the speedster showing a much more well-rounded skillset than expected heading into camp.
It will be difficult for OC Marcus Arroyo to leave Hamilton off of the field this seasondespite the WR room as a whole being improved.
Plas Johnson
Johnson is a local product out of Chapperal high school in Scottsdale - a place where he played both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and cornerback.
Now, Johnson is exclusively a DB at the collegiate level, and his name often gets lost in the mix of tantilizing talents from within Bryan Carrington's group.
Remember the name - Johnson has as strong of a shot as anyone to be a future contributor for the Arizona State defense.
