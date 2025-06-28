63 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State football is now just 63 days from kicking off against Northern Arizona on August 30.
The Sun Devils are entering year three of the Kenny Dillingham experience with sky-high expectations after winning the Big 12 in the debut season as members of the conference.
The team returns 17 starters from last season's squad - including Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and Xavion Alford, while the entire coaching staff is set to return for another year as well.
In honor of the 63 day mark until kickoff, ASU on SI takes a look at every single player to boast the jersey number 63 in the history of the program - years played in Tempe are in parentheses.
Norb Smorin (52)
Karl Grassl (53)
Reynard Nichols (54)
John Gumpf (55)
John Mansperger (56)
Jim Lambeth (57-58)
Fred Yuss (59-61)
Bob Kec (62-64)
Larry Laughlin (65)
Roy Francescutti (66)
Riggin McCowan (67)
Mike Tomco (69-71)
John Howser (72-74)
Harry Garbarini (76)
Leo Rossette (78)
Jack Schram (81-83)
Steve Rossoll (84)
Chris Randall (85-86)
Paul Debono (87-90)
Eric Harvey (92-93)
Troy Davis (94)
Korey Ramsey (96-98-99)
Thomas Brown (01)
Paul Fanaika (06-08)
Easton Wahlstrom (12)
Mitchell Fraboni (14-17)
Roy Hemsley (18-19)
Sun Devil defensive lineman Zac Swanson spoke earlier in the offseason about how the culture that Dillingham has ushered in over the last two seasons has impacted the program
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
