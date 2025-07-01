Jordyn Tyson Lands On Another Top List
The level of intrigue around the Arizona State football program hasn't been at a level this expansive since at least 2021 - and very possibly even farther back.
The driving force behind the likely top-15 preseason poll placement is head coach Kenny Dillingham's sheer ability to identify and successfully recruit unheralded transfers that were underappreciated by their former program.
Among those players is Jordyn Tyson - who transferred to Arizona State after a 2022 season with Colorado that saw the then-freshman serve as one of the lone bright spots for an atrocious football squad.
An All-Big 12 season has cemented Tyson as one of the elite players at his position, with the attention even snowballing into potential first-round selection in next April's NFL draft territory.
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus is a full subscriber of the Tyson intrigue, as he projected the All-American team earlier this offseason, and Tyson made the cut as the flex player.
"Tyson enjoyed a massive breakout year with the Sun Devils, tallying 1,098 yards as a redshirt sophomore. The only returning Power Four receiver who posted more was Jeremiah Smith."
"Something clicked for the Colorado transfer in the second half of the season. In Arizona State’s final six games of the regular season, Tyson led the nation with 729 receiving yards while his 4.03 yards per route run were second among Power Four ones."
Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State and Alabama's Ryan Williams are widely considered the two best at the wide receiver position heading into the new season, but Tyson is frequently named directly after the pair of blue blood program stars.
Tyson unfortunately missed the two most important games of the Sun Devil season in 2024 due to an injury suffered in the final regular season contest against Arizona - the dynamic receiver should be back to full health ahead of the season opener on August 30 to continue displaying an undeniable rapport with Heisman Trophy contender quarterback Sam Leavitt.
Some of Tyson's best work was done against elite defenses in Kansas State and BYU last season as well, so the ceiling feels virtually limitless for the junior with two months until the start of the season.
