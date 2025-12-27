Explaining Why Jordyn Tyson Remains Top Wide Receiver in NFL Draft

TEMPE -- Arizona State football is now less than a week out from closing out the 2025 season, as they face the Duke Blue Devils on Dec 31.

A Sun Devil that definitively will not be suiting up for the game is junior WR Jordyn Tyson, who officially declared for the 2026 NFL draft last week, putting months of speculation that this conclusion would occur to rest.

Many believe that the Texas native and Arizona State legend remains slated to be the first receiver selected despite potential injury concerns - including Max Chadwick of Pro Football focus, who has continued to voice support for the All-American wideout since the offseason.

Tyson Projects As WR1 At NFL Level

"Not much that I think that this guy doesn't do at an NFL level as a future wide receiver one, z type of receiver, but to be honest with you, somebody who could play all three wide receiver spots, the route running, the route breaks again, the control, the one cut ability, that explosiveness, so explosive you see that 82nd percentile separation score against all all routes, and then 80th percentile against single coverage looks 92.4 grade against man coverage over the last two years. There is not much that I think that this guy doesn't do at an NFL level as a future wide receiver one"

Chadwick's take on Tyson is one that many within the Arizona State fanbase have been steadfast in since last season.

The sheer work ethic, natural talent, versatility, and leadership that Tyson has leaned on since joining the Sun Devil program in April of 2023 has reflected on the field on a consistent basis. Now, the 21-year old is seeking to apply what he has learned under Kenny Dillingham and WR coach Hines Ward at the professional level - a place where there are very few paths in which he won't succeed in.

Where Could Tyson Land?

There's likely to be no shortage of suitors for Tyson come April, as he is seen as a supreme talent at a premium position in a strong class.

Franchises such as the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants have a defined need for another playmaker at the line of scrimmage, while other franchises, such as the Arizona Cardinals, have the potential to overlook bigger needs to take the best player available as well. Tyson is a fit nearly anywhere he winds up, regardless, so the next few months should be intriguing.

