EXCLUSIVE: Sam Faniel Recaps Sun Devils' Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have offered many talented prospects in the 2027 class. This includes one of their newest offers, as they offered Sam Faniel. Faniel is a 2027 tight end prospect from Benedictine High School in Richmond, Virginia.
The talented prospect holds offers from many schools, including the Michigan State Spartans, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The talented prospect recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer and more.
"The offer from ASU means the world, especially coming from the east coast, it's not really heard of getting offered from the west coast this early on in the recruiting process or at all," the Sun Devils target stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
There are many coaches on the staff that he is hopeful he can build a relationship with. This includes Head Football Coach Kenny Dillingham.
"I want to build a relationship with Coach Mohns, the tight ends coach, Coach Dillingham, Coach Tuitele, and Coach Aguano, as they have Polynesian relations and relate to the culture that we Polynesians have."
The talented prospect is hopeful to visit this season, as the talented tight end prospect already has a game in mind. That is as the Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Arizona Wildcats.
"I plan to visit my plan is to go out to watch the game against Arizona which will be a great game."
The talented programs that have offered the prospect is all doing well in his recruitment.
"All schools stand out to me right now, but as the process goes along, I will start narrowing down the schools."
There are many things that can come to mind when the talented prospect thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils. This includes the city.
"When I think Arizona State, I think of the number of Polynesian players that come out of there and the great city that it's in, matched with the academic system that they have to offer."
There are many schools that have started to stand ouyt, but despite just offering, the Sun Devils are in the top three. He explains more.
"Arizona State, as of now, is in my top 3, I loved the school and everything they had to offer. I felt at home as I was welcomed by the entire staff and some of the Samoan players who currently attend the University."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.