Ranking 2024 Sam Leavitt Performances: #2 Kansas State
Sam Leavitt is the unquestioned face of the Arizona State football heading into his second season as the starting quarterback for the program.
The dual threat quarterback enjoyed many high-level showings in his freshman season that set the stage for the excitement surrounding what he can grow into in 2025 - one of those showings was against Kansas State late last regular season.
The Sun Devils traveled to Manhattan, Kansas as an underdog in a game that they had to win to get a chance to play for the Big 12 championship.
Leavitt did not let up on the night of November 16.
Kansas State's Avery Johnson threw an opening drive interception, in which Leavitt orchestrated a touchdown drive in response to behind 31 rushing yards and an 11 yard touchdown connection to Jordyn Tyson.
Leavitt then proceeded to lead a nearly seven minute long touchdown drive that extended into the second quarter - a 30 yard touchdown to Tyson extended the Sun Devil lead to 14-0 that was surrounded by a number of positive running plays from Cam Skattebo.
A Kansas State fumble the following drive once again put the Sun Devils in an awesome position to extend an already commanding lead.
Leavitt delivered once again - the dynamic playmaker began the drive with another completion to Tyson for 11 yards before spreading the wealth out to Skattebo and Xavier Guillory. The drive finished with the Sun Devils taking a 21-0 lead after a 16 yard touchdown toss to TE Chamon Metayer.
The first drive of the second half was the last scoring drive of the game for Arizona state - Leavitt found Tyson for a 41 yard gain to set up a 47 yard field goal from the Sun Devils. The Arizona State QB lead one more sustained drive that ended with a Tyson fumble, but enough had been done to withstand a late surge from the Wildcats.
This performance and ensuing victory set up the Sun Devils to play Brigham Young for an appearance in the Big 12 championship game - Leavitt's role in the win cannot be understated.
