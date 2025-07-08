Ranking 2024 Sam Leavitt Performances: #3 Arizona
Sam Leavitt's 2024 season as Arizona State's starting quarterback set the stage for what could be an even better 2025.
While the redshirt sophomore is entering the season with sky-high expectations, it's always helpful to look back at the moments that set up the said expectations.
Today, Arizona State on SI highlights Leavitt's third best performance of last season against the Arizona Wildcats.
Leavitt began the rivalry game by pushing the ball forward for the Sun Devils - completing a pair of passes to Jordyn Tyson and a 23 yard connection to Melquan Stovall that was capped off by a Cam Skattebo touchdown.
A 59 yard play from Leavitt to Tyson just two minutes later set up another Skattebo score - which put Arizona State up 14-0.
The Sun Devils' third drive was catalyzed by Skattebo, but was finished off by a 13 yard touchdown from Leavitt to Tyson once again.
The fourth drive became another successful endeavor, as Leavitt contributed 42 passing yards between running back Kyson Brown and tight end Chamon Metayer. Another Skattebo score put the Sun Devils up 28-0.
Leavitt capped off an incredibly impressive first half by leading the Sun Devils down the field in five plays - he completed three consecutive passes to Tyson for 48 total yards before connecting with Chamon Metayer for a 22 yard touchdown that gave Arizona State a 35-0 advantage going into halftime.
The first drive of the second half was largely a run-centric one, and it ironically resulted in the first non-scoring possession of the game, as the Sun Devils missed a field goal. The next series would prove to be the final one of the game for Leavitt - who lost Tyson for the season after a six yard completion to begin the drive.
The freshman then connected with Stovall twice for 23 total yards, ran for another seven yards, and found Xavier Guillory for a 33 yard touchdown to put Arizona State up 42-7.
Leavitt sealed a spot in the Big 12 title game for the Sun Devils behind 291 passing yards, three scores, and a near-perfect QBR.
Read more on Leavitt being selected as the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year here, and on four other Sun Devils being named to the All-Big 12 team here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt's outlook as a Heisman contender in 2025 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.