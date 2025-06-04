Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Considered Top QB in Big 12
Sam Leavitt is one of the fastest rising players in college football when it relates to receiving positive reception nationwide - and the Arizona State program couldn't be happier to have the redshirt sophomore leading the helm.
Leavitt was once a relative unknown - a four star recruit in the class of 2023 that opted to transfer from Michigan State after a quiet freshman season.
He quickly beat out fellow prized 2023 recruit Jaden Rashada in spring camp and never looked back - now, it appears that the Oregon native is poised to take the first snaps of the 2025 season as one of the very best quarterbacks in the sport.
Bud Elliott and Smoke Dixon both comprised lists of the top five quarterbacks in the Big 12 going into the season - and Leavitt was well represented, to say the least.
The Sun Devil was ranked as the best in the conference by both Elliott and Dixon - for good reason.
The dual threat quarterback accounted for 29 total touchdowns and catalyzed Marcus Arroyo's offense for much of the second half of last season.
Leavitt's unique blend of playmaking, athleticism, and arm talent not only make him a prime Heisman Trophy contender, but also an NFL draft prospect come April.
More below from SI's Daniel Flick:
"Leavitt makes the game harder than it needs to be, but he also makes it more enjoyable. The rising redshirt sophomore has a strong arm and can drive bullets downfield. Tight windows are accessible to him, and he hits big plays routinely as a result. Leavitt is also a fluid, explosive athlete who’s potent at scrambling and extending plays, and he’s fast and elusive enough to be a factor in the option game."
The 20 year old certainly has room to grow in the technical aspects of the game, but there is little doubt that he can contend for numerous postseason awards come December.
The names featured in the remainder of the top five:
- Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
- Josh Hoover, Texas Christian
- Rocco Becht, Iowa State
- Avery Johnson, Kansas State
Read more about how Leavitt projects to perform in the upcoming season here, and where Arizona State figures into the Big 12 hierarchy here.
