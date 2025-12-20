Marcus Arroyo Discusses What Goes into Quarterback Development

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are certainly in strong hands as far as the football world is concerned.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo have worked in tandem over the last two seasons to develop an offensive identity that is unique to ASU - while the results haven't always come around as expected, the marked growth from several players, particularly at the quarterback position, is something to watch.

Arroyo spoke about what he believes is important in overseing development of quarterbacks following practice on Thursday.

"I mean, the opportunity to be able to teach guys how to see the game, how to be able to work through protections, how to work through progressions, what concepts you like, restricting, work, defense and identification, footwork, timing, poise. I mean, there's the list of things you got to teach that group over the course of time."

Arroyo's, Dillingham's Track Records Are Incredible

Arroyo is most renowned for his work with Justin Herbert from 2017-19. The Oregon program legend developed into a first-round talent over those three seasons with Arroyo, and Sam Leavitt advanced the impressive track record that the 45-year old OC has built up over the last 20 years.

Dillingham has developed quarterbacks such as Brady White at Memphis - who now serves as an assistant WR coach in Tempe, as well as 2024 NFL draft pick Jordan Travis at Florida State, and current NFL starting QB Bo Nix while at Auburn/Oregon.

As long as this duo is at Arizona State, the program is in strong hands as far as quarterback development is concerned.

What Is QB Position Outlook for ASU?

Leavitt's expected departure opens up a vacancy in Tempe - at least as far as the starting position is concerned.

Dillingham/Arroyo will have quality underclassmen options to turn to during the process, as 2025 four-star recruit Cameron Dyer will return for his redshirt freshman season after serving as the backup for the last four games of the regular season. Fette is expected to officially enroll in early 2026 and is set up to compete for the starting job as well.

The Sun Devils are sure to be active in the transfer portal as well, with ODU QB Colton Joseph becoming a fan-favorite target in the process. 2027 four-star Weston Nielsen committed to Arizona State last week after being courted by the program for two full years - the program has a great outlook at the position.

