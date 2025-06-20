Ben Coleman Speaks on Skepticism Surrounding ASU Football
Arizona State football is officially back on track as a program that is to be taken seriously after winning the Big 12 in year one as a member of the conference.
The team is looking to use the 2024 season as a springboard to reach new heights this upcoming season behind returning 17 starters and the entirety of a star-studded coaching staff.
There is still work to be done to take the next step despite all of these tidbits - even according to players on the current roster.
Offensive lineman Ben Coleman joined the PHNX Sun Devils podcast earlier in the week to discuss a wide range of topics - perhaps the most interesting of which is the way Arizona State is currently being perceived nationwide.
"Our quarterback is underrated... all that because there's a slight disbelief... we have a great coach, we have the best offensive coordinator in the nation, we have the best coach in the nation. We have the best defensive coordinator... but it seems like, ehh it's Arizona State."
The perception around the Arizona State program has improved rapidly over the last several months, but it doesn't mean that skeptics still don't exist.
There remain many fans of SEC and Big 10 programs alike that still view Big 12 programs as inferior - refusing to accept that teams in the latter can produce talent up to par with the pair of former conferences.
Coleman truly believes in the future of Sun Devil football and athletics as a whole, even through the doubt.
"Arizona State will continue to go up from top to bottom. I think we see it from how one good season, and we started with volleyball right into football... has turned into, man in the Big 12 that ASU can really be, you know, a top program each and every year."
The 2025 team is set to return star duo Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - while also looking to build towards the future with what is considered to be the best current recruiting class in the Big 12.
