Arizona State Building Great 2026 Recruiting Class
Recruiting is the key in the grand scheme of college football - both out of high school and via the transfer portal. Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham is well aware of the vital nature of paying equal attention to both spheres of recruiting and has largely succeeded in securing valued targets.
A major factor behind the recent success is due to the all-star supporting cast that Dillingham has assembled - legendary Arizona high school coaches Jason Mohns/Shaun Aguano, major Texas fixture Bryan Carrington, and NFL legend Hines Ward are just a few of the members of the coaching staff that takes part in recruiting efforts.
The Sun Devils have already secured 17 commits from the 2026 high school class - including eight from Texas - with months to go until National Signing Day in December.
247 Sports officially updated their 2026 composite rankings recently, and the Sun Devils graded out rather favorably, especially when compared to other Big 12 rivals.
Per SuperWestSports via 247 Sports - the number of commits are in parentheses:
93.73—Oregon (9)
91.89—USC (30)
88.58—Washington (15)
87.85—BYU (12)
87.89—UCLA (19)
87.54—ASU (17)
87.24—Cal (21)
87.12—Stanford (15)
86.71—Colorado (2)
86.26—Utah (6)
86.04—Ore St (8)
85.19—Arizona (13)
Arizona State is doing relatively well - although Brigham Young is currently pacing ahead depite holding fewer commitments. The current lead over Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and others certainly feels as if it will stick as well.
The unbreakable culture that Dillingham has ushered in could be a driving force behind even more commitments coming in the coming months - current defensive line Zac Swanson spoke in glowing fashion about the said culture earlier in the off-season.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
Read more about the quirky culture that Dillingham is building in Tempe according to tight ends coach Jason Mohns here, and if the Sun Devils have a legitimate path to the College Football Playoff in the 2025 season without another Big 12 title here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the way the 2026 recruiting class is shaping up under Dillingham