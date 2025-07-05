ASU's Sam Leavitt Speaks on Being in 'College Football 26'
Arizona State has few questions surrounding the quarterback position for the first time in years.
That is thanks to Sam Leavitt, who became a star in the college football world last season behind 3,200+ total yards and 24 passing touchdowns. He also added five scores through the ground and built an immediate connection with star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
Now, the Michigan State transfer is being named as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate by many - and is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.
That has reflected in many more avenues than just the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Leavitt joined USA Today's 'Sports Seriously' to discuss an extensive amount of topics - not limited to his inclusion in the upcoming 'College Football 26' video game.
Leavitt is taking the inclusion as nothing short of an honor and believes his rating will make for some more exciting gaming in the future.
"Yeah, I mean, first of all, you know, it's a blessing. I played that game all the time growing up. I remember I tried to play with my brother. He got to college the year after they stopped making them, so I was sad I wasn't able to play with him then. You know, seeing myself in last year's game was pretty special. But now to be a higher rating and a little bit better a player is going to be more fun..."
Leavitt is officially rated as a '91' in the game - he comes out tied for the fourth highest rated player at the position. He is also the second highest rated Sun Devil behind Tyson, who begins the game as a 94 overall.
Leavitt and Tyson are primed for a massive season as a duo - especially being in offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo's system for another season. The extra reinforcements in the receiver room should only serve the duo well on top of the undeniable rapport that they share.
Arizona State begins the season on August 30 against FCS foe Northern Arizona.
