Arizona State Football Holds Murky Bowl Game Future
TEMPE -- Arizona State's hopes of representing the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff have significantly dimmed following a loss to the Houston Cougars in week nine of the season.
The Sun Devils' hopes of returning to the tournament were very much alive after defeating a top 10 team in the country in Texas Tech - the loss to Houston gifted the program their second loss in the league and has narrowed paths to get back to the heights they reached in 2024.
Arizona State on SI breaks down the potential bowl game future of the team below.
CBS Sports: Alamo Bowl vs. USC
Brad Crawford of CBS Sports remains of the belief that the Sun Devils will play in the Pac-12 legacy bowl game against a former conference rival.
Old conference tie-ins for bowls are still being utilized by the FBS through the end of this season - this makes it possible for the two to duel off in one of the biggest non-playoff postseason games.
This would be a very fascinating battle for many reasons - with recruiting battles, a battle between two stars in the coaching game in Lincoln Riley/Kenny Dillingham, and a potential preview of the programs scheduling each other in non-conference in the future.
ESPN: Sun Bowl vs. SMU/Duke
Kyle Bonagura projects Duke to be Arizona State's opponent in the Sun Bowl, while Mark Schlabach believes that SMU will be the matchup.
The Sun Bowl isn't a bad consolation per se, but the opponents would be something of a letdown after SMU is 5-3 and is coming off a loss to Wake Forest. Duke would be an intriguing matchup due to rising sophomore Darian Mensah, but it wouldn't feel great to go from Texas to a mid-tier ACC opponent in less than a year.
Arizona State on SI: Alamo Bowl vs. USC
The CFP berth still isn't completely out of the equation, as a scenario in which Arizona State wins out still lends the possibility to repeat as Big 12 champions, but it ultimately is shaping up for the Sun Devils to be playing in a non-playoff game.
USC is likely the most beneficial opponent that Arizona State can play in the postseason due to the factors listed, and the Sun Devils still appear poised to be one of the most attractive teams in the marketplace when it comes to playing in a bowl game come December.
