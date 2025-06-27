Does Sam Leavitt Make Sense For this AFC Team?
Sam Leavitt opting to bring his talents to Tempe ahead of the 2024 Arizona State season has been one of the most resounding victories in the infant stages of the Kenny Dillingham era.
The Sun Devils reaped the benefits of the talented dual threat going into the season with much to prove - the former Michigan State signal caller totaled 29 touchdowns during the course of the season and won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
The success over the last year has garnered much attention across NFL cirlces, with some considering the redshirt sophomore one of the top prospects at the quarterback position in the 2026 class.
There are sure to be several franchises opting to find a new face at the most important position - is there one in particular that could prove to be an optimal fit for the Oregon native?
PFF writer Trevor Sikkema named one potential glaring need for every NFL team with the draft still 10 months away - there was one team with an obvious need at quarterback in the Indianapolis Colts.
"Just three seasons after drafting Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall, the Colts might be back in the quarterback conversation. Richardson has earned poor PFF passing grades of 56.5 and 59.8 over the past two years, but at this point, it’s more about the games he hasn't played in."
"With Daniel Jones on just a one-year deal — and dealing with his own inconsistencies throughout his career — if Richardson doesn’t work out, we could very well see Indianapolis making another quarterback selection in 2026."
Indianapolis could end up being an ideal landing spot for the gifted passer - Shane Steichen has been renowned for his work with multiple quarterbacks in the past, including Jalen Hurts.
The Colts also possess a fairly talented wide receiver room - Michael Pittman Jr. is reliable on a yearly basis, Alec Pierce is a major home-run hitter in big moments, and Adonai Mitchell will look to break out in year two in the NFL. Jonathan Taylor also serves as a workhorse running back in the same breadth as Cam Skattebo did for Leavitt at ASU.
Leavitt could prove to be a strong fit with the Colts - read more about his current draft stock here, and part one of ranking 2024 performances from the QB here.
