ASU Commit Jake Fette to Compete in Elite 11 Camp
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt may be on his way to the NFL Draft after this upcoming season.
But fear not — reinforcements aren't too far behind.
Jake Fette, a 2026 quarterback, committed to the Sun Devils back in September 2024. It wasn’t even close. Fette had his eyes on Tempe, and vice versa.
Now, Fette is on track to become one of the more polished quarterbacks in his class. Possessing a cannon for an arm and the ability to evade pressure, Fette was invited to one of the nation’s premier showcases for high school quarterbacks: the Elite 11.
It was a dream come true for the El Paso, TX native, who grew up watching those very camps.
“Watching Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields go at it and stuff. You see a lot of these dudes in the NFL now, so being invited is real cool to be able to accomplish that," Fette told KTSM.
At the end of the event, the Elite 11 MVP will be awarded, along with a new No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class.
Last year, Keelon Russell — then a commit to the University of Alabama — won the Elite 11 MVP, vaulting him into prestigious territory. At the time, Russell was a four-star recruit. After the camp, he was a bonafide five-star on every major platform.
Whether Fette brings home MVP honors or not, the invitation alone is a massive milestone — and a sign that Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State recognize the importance of landing an elite quarterback.
Naturally, for a high-profile QB who hasn’t yet enrolled, other programs will try to flip his commitment.
Fette shut that talk down quickly.
“I was committed to stay committed,” he told El Paso Matters. “I wasn’t looking to flip or anything. You know, for (Arizona State) to have a season like they did, it just made me more and more excited to be a part of that program.”
Before Arizona State secured a berth in the College Football Playoff, Leavitt’s profile as a prospect had dipped. He was a four-star recruit when he signed with Michigan State, but he rarely saw the field. Once he hit the transfer portal, his ranking dropped to three stars.
But after leading the Sun Devils to the Playoff, Leavitt’s national profile soared — to the point where some outlets project him as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
You can’t always project how high school quarterbacks will develop, but Fette seems to have the “it” factor.
He’ll have to earn everything once he arrives in Tempe — but he’s off to a tremendous start.
