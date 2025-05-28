Is Jake Fette the Future at QB for Arizona State?
While the quickly approaching 2025 season and the potential to replicate what was accomplished last season is at the forefront of the Arizona State football program, it's never too early to look towards the future.
Part of that future will inevitably sit at the quarterback position - as redshirt sophomore Sam Leavitt will be draft eligible come the end of the upcoming season.
While it's unclear if the Heisman contender will declare for the draft or not, all points sign to it being a strong possibility.
That means Kenny Dillingham could be tasked with finding a new starting player at the position for a third different time during his tenure.
In comes Jake Fette, a rising 2026 prospect out of Dell Valle in El Paso, Texas.
The soon-to-be senior is considered a four star prospect and one of the best players at his position in next year's class - as well as being one of the seven program signees from Texas
Fette was officially invited to the 'Elite 11' quarterback camp in Los Angeles last week - an event that players such as Tim Tebow, Bryce Young, and Trevor Lawrence previously attended in the past.
If that isn't a sign of the talent that Fette is, there isn't much else that could sell one's self.
The one question mark pertaining to Fette's potential status as the next face of the program is an incoming freshman by the name of Cameron Dyer.
The 6'3" player was the best recruit in the state of New Mexico and was officially listed as an athlete, but will play quarterback with the Sun Devils.
The extra year of continuity within the system could give Dyer an upper hand, but Fette did throw for more touchdowns (59) over the last two seasons compared to Dyer (46).
The ultimate verdict? Fette is likely to end up being the starting QB and face of the program, but it is unclear if that would occur right away. Fette is incredibly talented, but it could be a lot of responsibility to put the weight of a Big 12 contender on a freshman's shoulders - Dillingham could look to the transfer portal in this scenario.
Read more on positions that the Sun Devil coaching staff should focus on in the coming months here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Fette's potential as the future face of Sun Devil football when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.