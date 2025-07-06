The Case for Arizona State Being Top Offense
Arizona State football is in a wonderful spot with just eight weeks remaining until the beginning of the season.
Kenny Dillingham's team is set to compete for another Big 12 title after winning the conference last season in triumphant fashion.
The majority of attention went to the explosive offense that was built around Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo - but arguments could be made that the 2025 Sun Devil offense will be even better - even to the point of being elite.
Not everyone is as keen with the team that is being put out on paper Despite those that are bullish on Arizona State's offensive outlook.
CBS Sports' Brad Crawford ranked who he deems the 10 most explosive offenses in the country going into the season - and the Sun Devils were conspicuously missing.
- Miami
- South Carolina
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- Ohio State
- Texas Tech
- Texas
- LSU
- Clemson
The Case(s) for Arizona State Being Included
- The Sun Devils return the most productive quarterback/wide receiver duo in the nation in Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson. The pair recently ranked inside the top 20 of Pro Football Focus' top 50 players in the country.
- The Arizona State offensive line returns four of five starters from 2024, including Ben Coleman.
- Kanye Udoh, Raleek Brown, and Kyson Brown from a running back trio that is very diverse - OC Marcus Arroyo should have more flexibility as a playcaller this season.
- Chamon Metayer is coming off of a five touchdown season and should remain a reliable red zone target/ security blanket for Leavitt.
Incoming transfers such as Jaren Hamilton (Alabama) and Jalen Moss (Fresno State) should shore up depth concerns that existed within the wide receiver room last season.
- Arroyo returns for another year as OC, along with RB coach Shaun Aguano, WR coach Hines Ward, and others.
In conclusion, the Sun Devils possess the talent, continuity, and coaching chops to be an even better offense in 2025 - they almost certainly hold a higher ceiling compared to some of the 10 listed above.
